Confederate history should stay because it's a distortion and demonstrably false that the Civil War was fought over slavery.
The war was fought because slave-holding states wanted to secede from the union. It was secession, and the North’s unconstitutional refusal to allow sovereign states to withdraw from the American federation, that precipitated the war, not slavery per se. President Abraham Lincoln himself said the preservation of the union was paramount, not the issue of slavery.
To obliterate the Confederate story is to willfully reduce a complex historic dynamic to a one-dimensional morality play.
Wayne D. Holt
Galveston
