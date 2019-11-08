Thank you for the article (“Galveston not Porsche of Gulf, study says,” The Daily News, Nov. 7). Unfortunately, this article only addresses the Park Board of Trustees jurisdiction and doesn’t include the rest of the island.
The greater percentage of our island caters to tourism, but the picture presents itself as a neglected one, as far as clean streets and ugly buildings are concerned.
An example would be Broadway, traveled by many. The city cleans the center of the street but totally neglects the weeds and trash accumulated in the curbing on the north and south sides of the street, which eventually clog the storm drains. The same condition exists on many streets, including Avenues O and P.
Then the neglected and abandoned buildings present an “ugly” picture to the people who visit our island, as well as the residents who live here. The U.S. Post Office property is finally starting to look decent after many years of neglect, thanks to countless emails to our mayor.
The newspaper has been keeping the “Clean Galveston” theory on our minds for some time, and we hope it can keep it on the agenda of those who would like to have a “clean” environment to live and work in.
George A. Laiacona Jr.
Galveston
