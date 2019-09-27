I've attended several festivals, music nights, ArtWalks and other activities sponsored by public and private entities on The Strand and adjacent streets.
On each occasion, I've seen prominent barrels on the street for trash, but not one for recycled items, though the trash barrels are full of recyclable cans and plastic bottles along with the usual accumulated trash.
I wonder if the city of Galveston, the Park Board of Trustees, the art league or Yaga's, who sponsors these activities, might consider designating some of the barrels for recyclable materials to show our community's sincere commitment to reduce our footprint on the environment.
Sandra Sullivan
Galveston
