I'm a 91-year-old Korean War veteran who has always been immensely proud of our country, and a patriot who has always had a love and respect for our country.
I proudly served in the United States Air Force as a pilot from 1951 to 1955, and served another four years in the active reserve.
Together with the Marine Corps League, I helped restart the Fourth of July parade in Galveston in the early 2000s, and unless I was driving in the parade, have never missed watching the Fourth of July celebration in Washington on television, proudly standing when they played the national anthem and the Air Force song.
But not this year.
I will not watch Trump's self-aggrandizing tribute to himself rather than what's supposed to be a tribute to the founding of our great country. I will be watching the fireworks in Houston on television instead.
Bill Love
Galveston
