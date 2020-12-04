As a former chair of the city’s finance committee, I'm sure that Harris "Shrub" Kempner in his recent commentary didn't mean to give the false impression that as mayor Roger "Bo" Quiroga was responsible for the bond ratings his administration inherited ("Quiroga's claims are just political sloganeering," The Daily News, Dec. 1).
Rather, Quiroga effectively attacked that and other fiscal issues by establishing an advisory finance committee on which Kempner served. The finance committee in cooperation with the city council and a very competent city manager helped to lay the foundation for the improvement in bond ratings Kempner describes.
Beyond that observation, bond ratings are but one, not necessarily foolproof, metric of a city’s financial status, a fact illuminated by the 2008 financial crisis generated by the implosion of triple A rated mortgage backed securities.
D. Fred Micks
Galveston
