On the basis of a summary that's comprised of about three pages of actual text, the president has claimed continued innocence.
The summary was produced by a partisan party, a Trump appointee. Accordingly, it's insufficient to remove the stain of the two-year investigation.
If Trump is innocent of the allegations addressed in the Mueller report, he would demand its un-redacted release to Congress and they, in turn, would release an appropriately redacted version to the American public and the world.
Instead, the president chooses to engage, again, in a smoke and mirrors effort to take attention away from the issue of the report by announcing his intent to invalidate the Affordable Care Act with no stated intention of a replacement mechanism for providing a health care payment system for tens of millions of Americans 65 and younger.
This is not leadership.
Michael Moriarty
Galveston
