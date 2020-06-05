If Gary Miller ("Not prosecuting Obama would be a travesty of justice," The Daily News, June 3) thinks the government should prosecute the Obama administration, he must believe that Trump should be prosecuted for the killings of over 100,800 Americans because of his inaction in the early stages of the pandemic.
David Detmar
League City
(1) comment
Well now that’s asking a lot of dear old Gary, but not that I would disagree with you.
