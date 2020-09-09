Kudos to the Galveston Park Board.
Mary Beth Bassett’s column ("Galveston park board launches Clean Team initiative," The Daily News, Sept. 5-6) had some more good news for us islanders: rewarding beach cleaners (that’s you and me) by giving “Clean Team” T-shirts.
I know the folks who did turtle patrol also did a lot of beach cleaning.
How about the city of Galveston taking up this idea and including all of the island residents as potential Clean Team members? I know of one person, Judy Glaister, who has started a clean-up program in local neighborhoods and I nominate her for the Clean Team.
Thank you, park board, for contributing to the good news on our island.
E. T. “Bets” Anderson
Galveston
