My sincerest condolences to the family of Dickinson City Councilman H Scott Apley. The article ("Dickinson councilman dies while hospitalized with COVID," The Daily News, Aug. 5) indicates “It’s unknown whether Apley had been vaccinated.” According to several other news sources, Apley was vehemently anti-vaccination.
Why was there no mention in the front-page article?
I think getting the word out that non-vaccinated people are dying from COVID should be something a newspaper considers their moral obligation.
Kathy Matteson
Galveston
Editor's note: The newspaper has practical, legal and moral obligations to report verified facts. The various social media statements attributed to Apley don't constitute verification of whether he was or wasn't vaccinated, nor did those we reviewed strike us as even clearly, much less "vehemently," anti-vaccination. What "other news sources" choose to report is their own concern, not ours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.