I don't know how many folks caught it, but when the president was at the border last week, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick went down and offered to build the wall with $2.5 billion he had on hand as an advance to getting the wall done. The president was gracious and said he would consider the offer.
The next day, the president said he might take the money out of the Army Corps of Engineers budget dedicated for constructing flood protection for Houston and the Gulf Coast.
Day after that, Texas legislators were on airplanes going to Washington to convince him not to take Harvey flood construction.
Dan Patrick ought to have a better sense of who he's dealing with before making grand offers with our money, or he should be go back to radio talk shows. He also seems to be OK with breaking the Texas tradition that you not use eminent domain to take private land. Most border landowners seem not to want to sell their land for a wall and will have to be sued out of their property.
The whole world is crazy.
Bill Broussard
Galveston
