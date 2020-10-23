There have been many excellent public servants and for many years have done a fair job in running the city. However, for some unknown reason, our city needs some serious cleanup.
Bill Keese has promised to “clean the city up” as one of his immediate priorities.
Vote Bill Keese for mayor of Galveston.
Kathleen Brennan
Galveston
