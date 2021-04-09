Why is this newspaper printing unsubstantiated accusations from unnamed sources ("Some Galveston ISD island teachers call for investigation of superintendent," The Daily News, March 26)? The Society of Professional Journalists code of ethics states: “Identify sources whenever possible. The public is entitled to as much information as can be provided on sources’ reliability.”
On the surface, the accusations against Galveston Independent School District Superintendent Jerry Gibson appear to be coming from a few opportunistic teachers on a power trip. Their aims could've easily been addressed by the district's board of trustees if they had been made in private. I’m certain the board would want to know of any possible illegal or unethical actions by the district's superintendent.
This isn't Los Angeles or Chicago. In Texas, we value our children’s education over political advantage. Do your job, Daily News, and name the teachers.
Sandra Tetley
Galveston
Editor's note: It wasn't possible to name the people behind the accusations because the accusations were made anonymously. We did name the person managing the website. We did, in fact, report "as much information as (could) be provided on sources’ reliability." We reported the accusations to give Gibson opportunity to respond to public allegations of wrongdoing, which he otherwise would not have had.
