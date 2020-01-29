The Daily News is to be commended for the fairness in publishing various sides of issues, most notably in the example of David Hardee’s commentary (“Columnist’s contrarian view of King’s legacy was off,” The Daily News, Jan. 25).
I invite your readers to put the two “commentaries” side-by-side and be shocked by the contrast. James C. Harrington’s commentary was a serious and brave exposé of Martin Luther King Jr.’s thinking, intentions, life and message in the light of some of the issues being confronted by us in today’s society and in Texas (“MLK holiday an opportunity to organize for justice,” The Daily News, Jan. 18).
Harrington, who was the founder and director of the Texas Human Rights Project from 1990 to 2015, isn’t afraid to confront injustice where it is and call it like it is. Harrington knows of which he speaks. And, although retired, Harrington continues to work for social justice and human rights in his position with the Episcopal church in Austin and is in studies for the priesthood.
Hardee admitted that Harrington had a “well-constructed” commentary, but “convoluted.” It was Hardee’s commentary that was the latter, and I might add “shallow.”
Harrington’s commentary deserves a reread. I don’t say the same about the other.
Maris Helfrich
Galveston
