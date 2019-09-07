I would like to thank the person that's complaining about the trash landlords and tenants in the Texas City areas. My area has turned into a junkyard, auto mechanic body shop and beer joint.
I have complained to everyone. I even called my commissioner. No answer, nor a call back.
It's terrible. It just looks so nasty. I guess I'll just try to keep my property clean.
Deborah Sandles
Texas City
