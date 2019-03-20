I love dogs. I love watching them being walked by our house. I often introduce myself to them. People who own dogs must love them, too. I dearly loved the dogs we had over the years. However, I'm not pleased with the plethora of dogs on airplanes.
Now, Texas wants to make me share my dining experience with them ("State, city moving to make dogs welcome at eateries," The Daily News, March 18).
The dogs will be more than willing to share their pet dander and their fleas with me. If I would be so bold as to take a toddler to dinner, I would have to put a leash on said child to make sure that this child didn't rush to hug a dog sleeping under a table. A startled dog in a strange place sometimes does ugly things.
I didn't read anything about dogs having to be muzzled in restaurants. I do hope restaurants have their insurance policies up to date to cover the occasional dog bite.
Bonnie Lackey
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.