The United States cannot accept all these illegal aliens crossing the southern border. One solution proposed by both my two daughters is to immediately put parents and children on a plane and send them home to Central America or wherever they have come from and send them home.
I am willing to pay for them to go home — but not for them to stay here at a cost of $35,000 per person, per year. There is no reason they all cannot be sent back home right away.
Ray Holbrook
Santa Fe
