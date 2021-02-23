Kudos to the writer of the headline in the story ("Freezing Fiasco: 'Soviet-style' bureau led to Texas grid catastrophe, expert says," The Daily News, Feb. 17).
“Soviet-style” was priceless. I expect heads to roll at the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.
Also, thanks for the regular online updates. They were helpful.
I hope your team stayed safe and continues producing good, useful content.
Dennis Fulton
Galveston
5 have resigned from ERCOT, that’s a good start.
