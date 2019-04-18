Kudos to The Daily News in recognizing our Everyday Heroes. These annual recognitions are so important, not just to thank those honored, but to remind others there's work to be done and room for more helpers.
In a day when we hear so much about depression, hopelessness, isolation and fear, volunteering to help a person, a group, or your city is stepping away from the negative, making a positive happen — and it will change your own life in the process.
Congratulations, and thank you to this year’s honorees. Godspeed to those whose contributions will be honored next year.
For anyone looking for a place to make a difference, consider St. Vincent’s House, Walk to End Alzheimer’s, or your church. All three will change your life and the way you see your world. Thank you Daily News for the tradition of recognizing generosity of time, resources and heart.
Bonnie Farmer
Galveston
