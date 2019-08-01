It's hurricane season. If you must evacuate, remember to leave early. Staying here swatting mosquitos with no ice and no electricity for a week is a bad choice.
There's major construction on Interstate 10 at Brookshire to the Brazos River westbound and on Interstate 45 from Willis to Huntsville northbound.
The contraflow lanes start at milepost 100 on I-45 and at Brookshire westbound on I-10.
This is a heads-up for the many people who have moved here since the last evacuation.
Hopefully, we will never have another evacuation tragedy as we did during Hurricane Rita.
David Smith
Santa Fe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.