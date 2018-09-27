My name is Dakota Carter, and I am running for Friendswood school board, Position 2 on your November ballot. As a valued member of our community and a voter, I wanted to reach out to you and share my vision for our great schools and community.
I am a child and adolescent psychiatrist and am proud to serve our children and community in my local practice in Friendswood. I see children that struggle in our school and work to ensure their success in the district. I am passionate about teaching and public education, and earned a second doctorate in education from University of Houston. You can read more about me at www.dakotacarter.com.
I moved here to raise my daughter and care deeply for the children I see every day in my practice. We need to focus more on school safety, uplifting our amazing teachers/staff, and ensure that every struggling student is helped in our community. We need conservative, fiscal responsibility, along with innovation/technology for our students. But most importantly, we need to continue our family-oriented support of our great school.
I ask for your support and vote on Nov. 6.
Dakota Carter
Friendswood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.