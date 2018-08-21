My husband and I love Galveston. It has been our frequent getaway for the last 15 years.
We were excited to see the new bathroom/showers going up on the seawall. Finally, all of our parking fees being put to good use.
However, they are often not even opened (a job the parking ticket person could easily do). How inconvenient and embarrassing when visitors come here. I even saw a pregnant lady trying to get in and she had to cross traffic to a convenience store.
We had visitors in from Oklahoma and it took two tries to get a restroom open for her family to change. There must be a better way, G-Town.
Deb Dunham
Lumberton
