State leadership asked Republicans not to enter into unnecessary primary contests against incumbents. So why has a challenger signed up for county tax collector? According to my observations, Cheryl Johnson is a dedicated taxpayer advocate and has effectively led the tax office for many years, yet her opponent is telling voters not to believe their lying eyes — the office is broken.
I took the time to research the Pedens and was shocked to find opportunists with a track record of self-interest — not public interest. I discovered the sale of a home, a husband working in Wisconsin since May, registration at a vacant house hurriedly repaired and occupied the same day the challenger signed up to run. I found Chris Peden, as former CFO of Select Asset Management, failing to investigate owner David Salinas’ fraudulent financial transactions. I found the Pedens at Trump’s inauguration on a government (Gulf Coast Authority) expense tab.
It will be interesting to hear the Pedens attempt to explain these away at the same time they try to distract us with falsehoods. I hope voters see through the ridiculous claims of these political wannabes and keep Cheryl Johnson right where she is — running the tax office.
Jim Gillespie
Houston
