Ukraine’s government announced two bureaucrats were convicted and several were fired for conspiring with the Hillary Clinton campaign during the 2016 elections. Ukraine officials tried to tell President Barack Obama that some of their bureaucrats tried to help Clinton by harming Trump. Obama and his holdovers ignored them.
Ukraine will now start an investigation of the Ukraine holding company Buristma, owned by an oligarch, and its board of directors. They suspect money laundering was Buristma’s main business. John Kerry’s stepson and Joe Biden’s son were on the Buristma board of directors, both paid 12 times the normal rate for corporate board members.
Gary Miller
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.