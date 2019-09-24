The name “assault rifle” has been coined for just about any semi-auto rifle with a magazine by liberal “ban it” crowds.
The U.S. military definition is a compact, select-fire rifle, with a detachable magazine. The AR-15 is not capable of select fire and is not a military rifle. The liberal “ban it” folks tend to demonize those who don’t think like them. If they don’t like something, you don’t need it.
False accusations against the National Rifle Association, selective interpretation of the Second Amendment, gun bans, and the like, haven't changed since the '70s, when the “ban it” crowd pushed to ban all handguns because of the few who abused them.
Unfortunately, there are individuals who don’t think you should own a handgun either. You can’t ban evil intent. You can’t ban their tools, as they will find others. Timothy McVeigh never fired a shot. Drunk drivers kill many with their cars. Some folks shouldn't own a car or a gun.
Banning something that millions of Americans own because of a few nut-cases, is pure ignorance. If you think a ban will stop them, you’re a fool. Try and take it.
Chris Hines
Texas City
