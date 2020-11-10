I served as a poll watcher during early voting and on Election Day. I visited polling sites in the city of Galveston, Jamaica Beach, Texas City and League City.
Though I was appointed by one party's candidate, I was welcomed by all (including with cupcakes, pizza and donuts).
I observed Americans dedicated to furthering our democracy and ensuring that all eligible votes were cast efficiently, courteously and (with a few mask lapses) safely.
Kudos to the election workers in our county, our state and our country.
Allan Van Fleet
Galveston
The poll workers at the Santa Fe ISD Museum were professional, helpful, wonderful and eager to share homemade chili, King Ranch Chicken Soup, Mexican dishes, etc with the Historical Foundation who operate the museum. During down time each enjoyed the exhibits and displays. There were over 5000 voters during the election many who took the time to tour the building.
