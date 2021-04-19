Wow. I just received the 2021 Notice of Appraised Value for our home here in Galveston. Words cannot express my total disgust with the rate of increase; not so much on my home's value, but with the land itself.
How does the land my home sits on go from $25,000 to $198,000 year over year? Does the chief appraiser at the Galveston Central Appraisal District and the Republican-led Galveston County Commissioners Court think we're made of money?
I can’t wait for the next election.
Sure, we can protest the new market value, but does anyone think it will really go back down to a reasonable value? We all know that going forward, year after year our taxes are going to increase substantially based on this new valuation. This type of increase will only drive away more middle-class families and investors in our real estate market. Seriously, does anyone think our lot without a home on it would sell for $200,000?
The new 2021 appraised values are long on greed and short on common sense. Last I noticed, inflation nationally in the United States of America is less than 2 percent. I guess we have hyperinflation here in Galveston County.
Matt Fondren
Galveston
Editor's note: Just as a matter of fact, the Galveston County Commissioners Court doesn't oversee the Galveston Central Appraisal District. The districts are state entities with local boards of directors that have only limited oversight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.