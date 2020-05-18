I hear a lot in the news about how much we appreciate our “frontline essential workers" — the grocery store clerks, postal workers and retail staff.
They're doing everything possible to keep us safe — wiping down baskets, making sure things are clean and even wearing masks.
Yet, so many of us who visit the stores aren't nearly so considerate of them.
Customers are showing up to the stores in droves not wearing masks and not adhering to social distancing. How is that showing our appreciation for the workers who put themselves at risk to serve us?
And to the store managers, shouldn’t you protect your workers by asking shoppers to wear a mask in the store, even if you must provide one as they enter?
For every customer you might lose for asking them to wear a mask, you’ll gain one because you asked.
Further, is there any thought that people shopping without a mask may inadvertently deposit droplets on your merchandise?
For the sake of our frontline essential workers and for the health of our community and country, do the right thing. Please wear a mask in public establishments and encourage others to do the same.
Sharon Gillins
Galveston
I agree, but the last time I went to Kroger I saw employees, including a manager, not wearing a mask. It goes both ways.
