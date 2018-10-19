I just mailed my early voting ballot and I voted straight Republican. Here’s why:
For nearly two years, I’ve seen the Democrats do everything to resist and disrupt President Trumps’ agenda. They still can’t believe Hillary lost the election.
The Democrats have now shifted from resist to destroy. Even after a left wing nut tried to kill Republican senators at a ball practice, Democrats like Maxine Waters, Hillary Clinton, Eric Holder and others calling for their left wing supporters to get in the face of Trump cabinet members and staff, to disrupt their dinners at a restaurant or anywhere else you find them. Hillary says no civility until Democrats regain power.
I saw the Democrats on the Judiciary Committee pull out all stops to disrupt the hearing to approve Judge Brett Kavanaugh. They even bragged that Chuck Shumer placed a conference call to Democrat members the night before to plan the side show. Demonstrators were called in to scream and disrupt the hearing, and to be paid by George Soros and the Clintons.
Then came the accusations of attempted rape and the promotion of gang rape parties by Kavanaugh in his high school years. All accusations were disproved after an FBI investigation. Since then, we‘ve seen demonstrations from Antifa, Code Pink, Black Lives Matter and other left wing groups continuing the disruption.
The Democrats have a perfect right to vote their party lines in the midterms. I’m just not sure they should tell anyone.
Dick Hensley
Tiki Island
