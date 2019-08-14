Frustrated and feeling helpless about people being held at our border with Mexico? Wish you could help those being detained?
Here’s something positive you can do: In partnership with the League of United Latin American Citizens Council No. 151 in Galveston and Catholic Charities at the border, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Galveston County is collecting diapers for the families with young children in detention camps. Catholic Charities humanitarian centers is one of the border towns that will distribute them.
Please take your diaper donations when trucks will be available and ready to take them to the border from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 25 to the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 502 Church St., in Galveston.
Here’s your chance to help.
E.T. "Bets" Anderson
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.