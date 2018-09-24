In response to Ray Holbrook’s guest column ("Vote Cruz to stop the socialist takeover of America" The Daily News, Sept. 22), I have two bipartisan quotes for him. The first is from a Republican, Ronald Reagan: “There you go again!” The second from a Democrat, Beto O’Rourke, from the Sept. 21 debate: “True to Form.”
Instead of talking about substantive issues, he resorts to what he and the Republican Party have chosen as their only tune. Go negative, fake facts, misdirect and instill fear.
It’s amazing how Holbrook and his kind take the preamble’s words — “a more perfect Union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity”— and see it as only applying to those who are not “immigrants, Muslims, blacks and LGBTQ.”
I remember when Holbrook was county judge and he found it difficult to provide funding for translators in the courts to assist those for whom English was not their first language. There he goes again, true to form. True to form.
If you want a positive voice for Texas that represents us all, then vote for Beto O’Rourke.
Miguel Ortega
Galveston
