I agree. It is time for Randy Weber to move on By FRANKLIN GODEK Jun 1, 2022

I agree with Rhonda Hart ("It's time to vote Randy Weber out of office," The Daily News, May 23).It's time for U.S. Rep. Randy Weber to move on.I'm a disabled combat veteran who's been trying for two years to get 10 minutes of his time. I need his help on a problem with the U.S. Air Force decorations board at Randolph Air Force Base.Not only does he not help with the school problem, he seems not to care about disabled combat vets either.Franklin GodekBayou Vista

(1) comment

Carlos Ponce Jun 1, 2022 9:11pm
Thank you for your service, Franklin Godek. But Randy will still be re-elected. Your letter is understandably short on details. Hopefully you provided more with the Congressman as he'll still be there.
