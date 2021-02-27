I live on the West End of Galveston. I'm always ready to help somebody in need, but I think what we need now is an adult version of the story "The Ant and the Grasshopper."
I'm just tired of so many people pointing fingers and expecting others to do for them what they should've done for themselves. I don't want to come off as uncaring. I know that a lot of folks really needed help, but a lot of those folks were just grasshoppers when they should've been in ant mode.
Maybe they should hand out "The Ant and the Grasshopper" book with the cases of water.
Becky Dundee
Galveston
