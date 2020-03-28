I stayed at The Salvation Army years ago. I was so thankful to have met each of you. I realized God had given me a beautiful family. I was blessed and went home. I returned to help the less fortunate by many ways. Then I passed out envelopes, paper, pens and stamps.

A few of us went home. I believe that was a start to ending homelessness. Except we prefer to be called God's chosen. I challenge America to help the people find a family. Adopt a homeless person.

Terry Segura

Bacliff

