We all must do our part to make Galveston cleaner. This includes business owners.
While walking my dog and driving around the San Jacinto Neighborhood, I notice a lot of trash. I believe it is the responsibility of business owners to maintain a clean area around their businesses.
While walking near the restaurant/pool bar on the seawall, it wouldn’t be a normal day without seeing plastic cups and straws strewn about the ground below.
Another local bar in the neighborhood should clean up the sidewalk adjacent to their business of broken beer bottles. The glass shards can be washed on to the beach during periods of heavy rain since our storm drains go directly to the Gulf of Mexico.
Perhaps that is why glass is found on the beach even though glass is prohibited.
It would be great if businesses would jump on the recycling band wagon.
Every Wednesday, piled on the corner of neighborhood hamburger joint are boxes that could be easily broken down and taken to the recycling center by the owner. Oh, and that bar could recycle all those bottles and boxes that are piled in the garbage carts every week.
Allison Buchtien
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.