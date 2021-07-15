On July 9, I attended the Galveston Symphony Youth Orchestra Camp concert and was amazed and impressed with the quality of the music. Congratulations to camp Director Edward Salinas and all the participants for a job very well done.
The parish hall at First Lutheran Church was packed and both performance pieces received — and deserved — multiple rounds of applause. Fanfare! Lutheran Music Academy, the Galveston Homeschool Performing Arts Co-op and the Ball High School Band also deserve thanks for their involvement.
In the past, the Galveston Symphony Orchestra worked primarily with music teachers at Galveston Independent School District and elsewhere, asking them to help motivate students to attend concerts.
This year, thanks to Nan Wilson’s and Salinas’s “Young People’s Path to the Symphony” presentations at local schools, we're going directly to the students to create excitement and motivation to join us at The Grand 1894 Opera House in October.
An excellent start to a youth symphony program in Galveston. The orchestra camp will be an annual event and hopefully a springboard to establish a youth symphony.
Again, thanks to everyone who helped make this camp a success. Now, if we'd just had the foresight to invite a news reporter.
David Schuler
Galveston
