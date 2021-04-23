Mere moments after the Minneapolis jury convicted former police officer Derek Chauvin, 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant was fatally shot by a Columbus, Ohio, police officer.
Police released video of the incident that clearly shows her wielding a knife and in the act of trying to stab another teenage girl.
The shooting drew quick condemnation from democratic leaders.
“She was a child,” the White House wrote in a Wednesday statement concerning the shooting.
Why aren't any Democratic leaders grateful that a highly trained police officer was able to save the life of the intended victim?
Paula Smith
Bacliff
