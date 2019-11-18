In response to the column by Randy Weber ("Dems conducting impeachment in search of a crime," The Daily News, Nov. 16): Weber's column brought to mind an old tale, "The Emperor's New Clothes" written by Hans Christian Andersen, about two weavers who promise an emperor a new suit of clothes that they say is invisible to those who are unfit for their positions, stupid or incompetent — while in reality, they make no clothes at all, making everyone believe the clothes are invisible to them.
When the emperor parades before his subjects in his new "clothes" no one dares to say that they don't see any suit of clothes on him for fear that they will be seen as stupid. Finally, a child cries out, "But he isn't wearing anything at all." Pretty well describes a lot of folks these days. Weber has proven to be one of them.
There does seem to be plenty of incompetency and stupidity to go around. Too many people are pretending to see the clothes, and they will pay the price come election time.
Sharon Tipton
Santa Fe
