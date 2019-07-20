It's always a blessing when one lives in a development and has the same property manager for eight-plus years. It's truly a blessing when this occurs in a public housing community, especially due to the number of residents that depart and arrive.
Often times the development manager's hands are tied because issues cross into other departments; such as maintenance, information technology or resident services; albeit the development manager has to deal with the many complaints — and few compliments.
The development manager at Gulf Breeze, Michelle Holt, is a dedicated professional that appears to deal with these issues with ease and a smile. She knows exactly what to say to calm a resident's fears or concerns. She has a "team," the assistant manager in Mary Toussant, that's equally professional. When an issue arises I know a near perfect solution is to follow with Holt/Toussant team working on a solution. Separately and together, they're kind, caring, compassionate, understanding, empathetic and professional.
When you see either or both of these ladies, a smile and a thank you to the both of them is well earned and deserved.
Jeff Taylor
Galveston
