Successful foreign policy negotiations have traditionally relied upon an appropriate balance of "carrots and sticks." So far it seems that President Trump has chosen to use only sticks in pursuit of a solution for our southern border immigration problem.
A sincere desire for a solution could've started with a few carrots like: appointment of ambassadors and robustly staffing embassies in all of Central America; convening a summit of Central American presidents and U.S. State Department specialists for a "no-holds-barred" discussion of how we may help solve social and economic problems in their countries; increasing aid to fund agreed upon solutions to problems; and filling all of the budgeted immigration judge positions at the border (approximately 40 percent are intentionally unfilled).
Perhaps the only reason these haven't been pursued is that Trump prefers to have the issue in order to perpetuate the self-image of personal victimhood. In his new book "The Conservative Sensibility," conservative columnist George Will laments that Republican conservatism in America today has devolved into "whiny victimology." Sad.
Jerome Bourgeois
League City
