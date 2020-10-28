Craig Brown has been an invaluable leader in the Galveston community and hands down deserves to be the mayor leading us into the next years.
There has never been an issue or concern of ours that he didn't address immediately after a phone call or email, providing either an explanation or resource.
In his various roles as a public official, he has reinforced the good decision we made to move to the island 13 years ago.
Roger Sturgell
Galveston
