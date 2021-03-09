The Republicans are at it again. Back in 2016, they promised health care, immigration and tax reform for all Americans.
There were promises of jobs that paid more than minimum wage. Then there was the infrastructure package that never materialized. The very rich received a good tax package, but middle classes were neglected.
Republicans in office promised last November to be of value to blue-collar workers. Is this latest attempt to scuttle the recent stimulus package being of value to middle America? I think not.
We've been promised by the Republican Party to make changes that would benefit American working classes. I haven't seen one Republican congressman stand up for the American worker. We need to remember this when the 2022 elections come around.
Fortunately, for now, we have people on the Democrat side of Congress willing to do something for the lower classes of Americans. Unfortunately, they have only two years to take actions against the Republican Party's way of thinking. If you take a closer look, you will see that doing anything for lower classes of Americans is really not on their agenda.
George A. Laiacona Jr.
Galveston
(1) comment
"Back in 2016, they promised health care, immigration and tax reform for all Americans."
And in 2017 Democrats blocked the Republican health care bill with help from a RINO (McCain).
And in 2018 The Immigration Reform bill HR 6136 proposed by Rep. Goodlatte, Bob [R-VA-6] also failed.
BUT tax reform passed!
"There were promises of jobs that paid more than minimum wage." George forgets that prior to the pandemic, take home pay went UP.
"The very rich received a good tax package, but middle classes were neglected."
Have to call BS on that one, George!
"I haven't seen one Republican congressman stand up for the American worker." FALSE! Prior to the pandemic, unemployment reached record lows across the board for Blacks, whites, Asians, Native Americans, Hispanics, women., etc. But since then, #WhiteHouseSquatter has costs has cost job losses through his executive orders concerning the Keystone Pipeline and Border Barrier Construction. We need to remember this when the 2022 elections come around.
