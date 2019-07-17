In response to Michael A. Smith's editorial ("Near halt in Galveston's growth enough to give pause," The Daily News, May 29), and the article by Keri Heath ("Judge dismisses aviation company lawsuit against city," The Daily News, July 13): Apparently, there was a dispute as to whether code was met and "the community" asked a specific new company, Island Jet Center LLP to take over the city lease and provide "community" services such as gassing their planes and making their hotel reservations. The former contract holder, Galveston Aviation Services, says this is forcing their company out of business.
Since I wasn't aware of any "community" opinion gathering forum, I have questions I hope the "community" asked.
Will the change in leaseholders cause a change in employees? If so, will the city lose or gain residents and the schools lose or gain students?
If the facts and the city's actions become public knowledge in and around Houston, will this have a chilling affect on persons willing to open businesses and hire in Galveston?
If the city, acting under the name "community" has caused potential losses, this action is contrary to the "visions" program.
Susan Powell
Galveston
