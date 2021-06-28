Wake up, people.
On June 20, the Republicans blocked the voter's right to vote bill, called the For the People Act. This action makes it very plain and simple: Republicans don’t care about America or her people.
They only care about themselves and their rich friends. They want to take away the people’s right to vote. This isn't what they were elected to do.
America’s government was always intended to be of the people, for the people and by the people. We hired them to take care of our democracy and the people of the United States. But they're willing to destroy our country so that they can “win,” and they could care less about “we the people.” And so with blatant disrespect for all of us, they puff their chest out and say, "We'll show those Democrats.”
What will be next? A bill to make it illegal to vote unless you're a Republican?
They know they need to win the midterms. They're chipping away at the rights of "all" Americans. They still believe their power lies in a "Dictatorship in 2024;" will it be Trump? Cruz? Hawley? Abbott? Or will America continue to be a democracy?
Your vote will decide.
L. Davied Bond
Bacliff
L. Davied Bond is confused. This was NO voter right bill. This may have been named "For the People Act" but it was actually promoting voter fraud.
