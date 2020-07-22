Mass avoidable loss of lives are due to greed, not a lack of knowledge. This is what happens when the government is run by the extreme wealthy. The human life of its citizens are mere pawns in the wager for more and more wealth.
When will it stop, you ask? It won't under the current form of divisive partisan political parties’ greed-based leadership.
America, we've failed every grandmother, grandfather, mother, father, wife, son, daughter, husband, sister, brother, aunt, uncle, niece, nephew, cousin, friend, co-worker, partner, significant other and/or neighbor who unwittingly died in the U.S. because of COVID-19 and immoral accountable-less, leader-less governmental employees in the office of the president, and various governors, mayors, county/parish and city officials.
Welcome to the new dark ages — 2020 style — of morgue trucks and mass graves historically doomed to repeat over and over.
Although largely spectators now, in time, it's likely you nor I will continue to survive. Depending which side of this morality battle you're on for the souls of humankind, I will see you on the other side. Goodbye for now.
T.G. McCoy
Galveston
