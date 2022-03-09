Wednesday's front page featured three articles on the price of gas. None of them made the point that the cost of producing a barrel of oil in the United States ranges from $5 to $35 a barrel; or that at last year’s $65 benchmark yielded record oil company profits, which just doubled; or that we are a net exporter of oil, so if we keep all our oil there's no shortage; or that thousands of oil leases are sitting idle.

Rather than stating those facts, President Biden’s name is repeatedly associated with high gas prices.

Our free market allows oil companies to charge whatever they determine the market will bear. Apparently, it will bear much higher prices than $5 a gallon. Maybe $10 per gallon? Fact is that we are structurally dependent on oil.

For generations, people have moved farther from their worksites. They build marvelous suburban homes and drive humongous SUVs and pickups long distances to work. Petroleum prices depend on that demand.

So, who's responsible for high fuel prices? Consumers are a critical part of the supply/demand equation. Yet, I don’t see Rep. Randy Weber nor Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn advocating a fact-based solution. Their one-trick pony: blame Biden for everything.

John Allen

Galveston

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(1) comment

Carlos Ponce

Blame Biden because Biden is to blame. Biden's policies, appointments, regulations have led to an increase in fuel prices. His Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told the oil industry to divest, not invest or they'll go after them.

Not all oil is the same. There is sweet crude with low sulfur and heavy crude with a higher sulfur content. Then there's the almost tar-like crude from Venezuela. The price of drilling each is varies. The cost of producing fuel varies as well, hence the difference in costs per barrel.

It's easier to make a silk purse out of silk than a starting with a sow's ear - and much cheaper.

Marie Antoinette allegedly said, “Then let them eat cake,” when told the people were rioting because there was no bread.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg when told about the high price of gas said, “Let them drive electric cars.”

In the late 1920s Republican Hoover promised "a chicken in every pot". Look for Democrats to promise an electric car in every garage for the mid-terms.[rolleyes]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription