Throughout the pandemic, doctors have been touting the benefits of the outdoors. As cities across Texas closed parks for the Fourth of July, it became painfully clear that we need our parks now more than ever.
Parks are undeniably the safest places to escape the monotony of a quarantine spent indoors. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention even recommends visiting parks close to your home because of the positive impact they can have on your health, both physically and emotionally.
Parks have been described as the key to reducing the burden on the health care system; however, they're notoriously underfunded, which lead to their deterioration and decreased use.
Luckily, there's an easy solution. The Great American Outdoors Act is entering the House and would provide increased funding to better maintain our parks and make up for decades of underfunding. Congress needs to pass this act so Americans can continue reaping the benefits our parks provide.
Maya Clausen
Austin
