Inside the red brick walls of Texas prisons, humans are enduring unimaginable conditions as temperatures in their cells can reach 150 degrees. Every summer, incarcerated citizens suffer and even die from the heat. In the United States, torture is still illegal.
On May 13, at the very last hour, right before the stroke of midnight, the one remaining, of four, Texas Air Conditioning Bill, HB-1971 was passed with bipartisan support to go to the Senate.
Now it's up to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to decide if the bill is heard by the Senate according to legislative process. This letter is to let the general public know of these inhumane conditions and ask for help to get this bill signed into law. There are several ways to make your voice heard. Text TXHEAT to 21333 — you will get a message and given instructions to be connected to your representative. You can also call Patrick at 512-463-5342.
Melanie Davis
Montgomery
Texas HB 1971
Latest vote 123 Ayes (62 Dems + 61 Reps), 18 Nays (18 Reps)
Local Legislators
Mayes Middleton (23) Aye
Greg Bonnen (24) Aye
Read Text
https://legiscan.com/TX/text/HB1971/id/2396647
