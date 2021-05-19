As a small business owner, I feel a responsibility to ensure my workers have the tools necessary to enjoy a high quality of life, not only at work, but in their day-to-day lives.
That’s why I, like so many others, take pride in being able to provide quality health insurance for my employees.
A bill being considered in the Texas Legislature threatens to eliminate the freedom employers have to compare and choose health plans that work best for us and our workers. House Bill 1919 would insert the government into private sector decisions and dictates which health care plans small businesses can offer to their employees.
It also would eliminate the affordable plans that many small businesses use to help workers access prescription drugs at a much lower cost at less expensive pharmacies.
If passed, it would mean less freedom and choice for small businesses, worse health care outcomes for patients and higher costs in the form of increased out-of-pocket costs, premiums and deductibles.
I encourage all our lawmakers in Austin to stand up for small businesses and the Texans we employ by opposing this misguided legislation.
Brooks Bradford
Texas City
(1) comment
Texas HB 1919 has bi-partisan sponsorship and votes. Latest vote 128 Ayes (63 Dems + 65 Rep) , 16 Nays (2 Dems + 14 Reps), 2 Not voting (both Republican) , 4 Absent (2 Dems + 2 Reps)
Local Texas House members Mayes Middleton (23rd) voted Aye.
Greg Bonnen (24th) voted Aye
Read Text:
https://legiscan.com/TX/text/HB1919/id/2385210
