In response to the letter by Ken Davis ("Parents, not US, to blame for divided families," The Daily News, Oct. 28): This is an outright untruth.
These parents aren't U.S. citizens; therefore, they have no rights. Their children were snatched out of their hands by the Trump administration.
In a CNN interview on July, 29, 2017, Trump deported about 750,000 undocumented immigrants in his first three years in office, but most were trying to get into the country.
He unleashed a reign of terror directed at migrants, including separating young children from their family members. These family members were deported to their country of origin without their children in hand.
How do you expect them to come back into America and find their children when even the government agencies don't know where their parents are?
George A. Laiacona Jr.
Galveston
