Every day our police officers see children living in the most difficult situations. If you have a little extra cash in your wallet and a generous heart, please donate a toy to the Blue Santa Program.
It's easy to drop one off at the police department at 601 54th St. in Galveston.
The nice staff will greet you with big smiles, and you will know you helped put a smile on a needy child's face.
Barbara Segura
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.